MOSTown has teamed up with AME (Asia Motion E-Sports) to bring Hongkongers the ultimate e-sports Bootcamp experience. Featuring various motion e-sports games – including Cardio Cage, a 3-metre-high dome with multiple reaction lights for challengers to press within a designated amount of time – the MOST Fun Motion Esports Bootcamp will have you running and jumping all in good fun. Upon completing different sports challenges, visitors will be able to redeem prizes such as cash vouchers, discount coupons and special gifts. Don't forget to stop by the colourful sports-themed installations and take a pic before you leave!