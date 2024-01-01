Hong Kong
MOSTown presents The MOST Wintry Wonderland

  • Things to do
  • MOSTown, Ma On Shan
MOSTown
Photograph: Courtesy MOSTown
Ready for a winter escapade? The beloved Moomins have landed at MOSTown for 'The MOST Wintry Wonderland'. Immerse yourself in the Scandinavian winter atmosphere of Moominvalley, where Moomintroll, Snorkmaiden, Snufkin, Little My, and their friends eagerly await your visit. Discover three thematic photo ops and engage in delightful game zones. Behold the impressive artistry of eco-friendly art collective Dreamcubics, who have crafted a snow-capped Moominvalley using recycled plastic bottles and innovative 3D printing technology. Join your loved ones and step into the Moomins' world brimming with wonder and magic this holiday!

Details

Address:
MOSTown
18 On Luk Street, Ma On Shan
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

