Experience an adorable Chinese New Year celebration with MOSTown and Kanahei's Small Animals! From now to February 25, immerse yourself in the magical world of the 'MOSTown x Kanahei's Small Animals Play-'n'-Wish Dragon Park.' Join Piske, Usagi, and their adorable friends in their dragon-themed outfits as they welcome the Year of the Dragon, and capture precious moments at the Love Booster Ferris Wheel, Golden Pineapple, Fortune Claw Crane, and more. H·Coins members can also redeem exclusive red packets along with other special benefits. With five New Year photo spots and two auspicious themed playgrounds, there's endless fun for everyone.