Hong Kong
Timeout

MOSTown x Kanahei’s Small animals Play-‘n’-Wish Dragon Park

  • Things to do
  • MOSTown, Ma On Shan
  • Recommended
MOSTown, Chinese New Year 2024
Photograph: Courtesy MOSTown
Time Out says

Experience an adorable Chinese New Year celebration with MOSTown and Kanahei's Small Animals! From now to February 25, immerse yourself in the magical world of the 'MOSTown x Kanahei's Small Animals Play-'n'-Wish Dragon Park.' Join Piske, Usagi, and their adorable friends in their dragon-themed outfits as they welcome the Year of the Dragon, and capture precious moments at the Love Booster Ferris Wheel, Golden Pineapple, Fortune Claw Crane, and more. H·Coins members can also redeem exclusive red packets along with other special benefits. With five New Year photo spots and two auspicious themed playgrounds, there's endless fun for everyone.

Details

Address:
MOSTown
18 On Luk Street, Ma On Shan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

