Movie nights at Duddell's

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Duddell’s, Central
Duddell's
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's
Time Out says

One Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Duddell’s is fusing entertainment together with its latest F&B endeavours. On April 10, May 22, and June 19, the restaurant will be holding movie nights where guests can enjoy a range of casual cocktails and small bites like pan-fried shrimp toast with cheese or crispy bean curd with spiced salt ($348 per person) as they chill out and watch classic movies. To kick off the series, Duddell’s will be screening Mamma Mia on April 10 from 7pm to 10pm; only 30 guests will be able to join each movie night, so be sure to reserve your spots by emailing reservations@duddells.co.

Details

Address:
Duddell’s
3/F, Shanghai Tang Mansion
1 Duddell St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@duddells.co

