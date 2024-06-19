Movie nights at Duddell's

Time Out says

One Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Duddell’s is fusing entertainment together with its latest F&B endeavours. On April 10, May 22, and June 19, the restaurant will be holding movie nights where guests can enjoy a range of casual cocktails and small bites like pan-fried shrimp toast with cheese or crispy bean curd with spiced salt ($348 per person) as they chill out and watch classic movies. To kick off the series, Duddell’s will be screening Mamma Mia on April 10 from 7pm to 10pm; only 30 guests will be able to join each movie night, so be sure to reserve your spots by emailing reservations@duddells.co.