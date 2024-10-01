Mr.Friendly x Airside 1st anniversary

Airside is celebrating its first anniversary and the Mid-Autumn Festival with Mr.Friendly, the beloved Japanese 'social character' symbolising friendship, peace, and environmentalism through art and exhibitions. From August 29 to October 1, Mr.Friendly makes his Hong Kong debut, spreading his ethos of friendship and happiness to all. A towering five-metre-tall Mr.Friendly and a 3.5-metre-tall moon inflatable is set to radiate the messages of love up on the Airside Garden, while the first 'Love Art Peace' touring exhibition showcases 55 precious contemporary artworks by Mr.Friendly's official artist, ミsuta Tike (Misuta Tike), along with a pop-up store with a selection of stationery, backpacks, keychains, accessories, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive anniversary privileges, pet-friendly experiences, vibrant markets, and over $1 million in giveaways. Be sure to also drop by various restaurants at Airside and try the Mr.Friendly-themed menus offering bites of happiness including limited-edition coffees and beverages.