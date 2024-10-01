Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Mr.Friendly x Airside 1st anniversary
Photograph: Courtesy Airside For reference only
  • Things to do
  • Airside, Kowloon City
  • Recommended

Mr.Friendly x Airside 1st anniversary

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Airside is celebrating its first anniversary and the Mid-Autumn Festival with Mr.Friendly, the beloved Japanese 'social character' symbolising friendship, peace, and environmentalism through art and exhibitions. From August 29 to October 1, Mr.Friendly makes his Hong Kong debut, spreading his ethos of friendship and happiness to all. A towering five-metre-tall Mr.Friendly and a 3.5-metre-tall moon inflatable is set to radiate the messages of love up on the Airside Garden, while the first 'Love Art Peace' touring exhibition showcases 55 precious contemporary artworks by Mr.Friendly's official artist, ミsuta Tike (Misuta Tike), along with a pop-up store with a selection of stationery, backpacks, keychains, accessories, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive anniversary privileges, pet-friendly experiences, vibrant markets, and over $1 million in giveaways. Be sure to also drop by various restaurants at Airside and try the Mr.Friendly-themed menus offering bites of happiness including limited-edition coffees and beverages.

Details

Address
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.