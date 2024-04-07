Mr. Men Little Miss Emotional Discovery Journey at The Mills

Time Out says

Celebrate Children's Day and the Easter break at The Mills with a special event focused on children's mental well-being. Partnering with the beloved characters from Mr. Men and Little Miss, The Mills presents an immersive experience that will get your little ones to join in on playful tasks and lighthearted discussions about emotions, guided by characters like Mr. Happy, Mr. Bump, Mr. Tickle, Little Miss Late, and Little Miss Quick. Be sure to explore checkpoints throughout The Mills, complete tasks, and collect stamps on a map to redeem exquisite stickers featuring the iconic characters. It's a journey for the whole family to enjoy!