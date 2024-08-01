Subscribe
荷里活廣場 Mr. Men Little Miss 8,000呎巨型充氣樂園
Photograph: Courtesy Plaza Hollywood
  • Things to do
  • Plaza Hollywood, Wong Tai Sin

Mr. Men Little Miss Mini Sports Playground@ Plaza Hollywood

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

Plaza Hollywood is bringing the beloved 'Mr. Men Little Miss' gang to town for a supersized inflatable takeover! From now until September 1, the Stars Atrium will transform into an 8,000-square-foot indoor playground straight out of a children's storybook. Trampoline-loving Mr. Happy, mischievous Little Miss Naughty, accident-prone Mr. Bump, and the huggable Little Miss Hug will all be on hand to guide kis through five delightfully sporty play zones. Jump on colourful trampolines, race down the thrilling Mr. Happy Fun Slide, navigate the challenging inflatable maze, and showcase your athletic skills on the obstacle course and mini sports fields. Plaza Hollywood VIC members can purchase or redeem tickets with exclusive discounts, while all participants will receive a special coupon booklet offering deals at the mall.

Details

Address
Plaza Hollywood
Diamond Hill
Hong Kong

Dates and times

