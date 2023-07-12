Hong Kong
MTR Mobile lucky draw

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
mtr
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock
Time Out says

To spread a bit of joy in support of the government's Happy Hong Kong campaign, MTR is launching a month-long lucky draw starting June 13, with a whopping 150,000 prizes up for grabs over 30 consecutive days. Participants will have the chance to win free annual tickets, free rides and discounted fares, Ngong Ping 360 cable car tickets, as well as shopping vouchers worth up to $500. To enter the draw, simply download the MTR Mobile app and log in between 9am and 6pm from June 13 to July 12. Each user can draw once a day; lucky winners will be immediately notified on the page. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.mtr.com.hk/mtrmobile/en/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

