MTR Thank You Day

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Octopus card
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

Enjoy 50 percent off on your MTR trips this weekend

This May 13 and 14, MTR is offering a 50 percent fare discount for its Thank You Day. During the two days, passengers travelling on the MTR, Light Rail, and MTR Bus can enjoy the special offer by using an Octopus card, while those taking the MTR heavy rail network (including trips to and from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations) may do so by scanning a QR code. What's more, passengers can enjoy further savings by using other discounts in conjunction, including interchange discounts, Fare Saver discounts, or a 25 percent discount on connecting journeys for Monthly Passes.

Details

Dates and times

