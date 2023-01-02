Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Musik11: Winter Sparks

  • Things to do
  • K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui
K11 Art Mall Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
Advertising

Time Out says

This December, K11 Art Mall presents Musik11: Winter Sparks in partnership with local music power Daymaker Creatives and Tone Music. Over the span of five weeks, more than 20 emerging local artists and singer-songwriters will perform at K11 Art Mall Piazza, including local band Yellow!, singer-songwriter Ng Lam Fung, girl group Lolly Talk, J-pop-style girl group Otome Syndream, and more. There will also be a Tone Music Cover exhibition featuring album covers of nearly 200 shortlisted entries for the Tone Music Awards 2022. What's more, K11 Art Mall has also partnered up with various brands to bring a series of festivities that echo the musical theme, including pop-up stores, photo spots, a Christmas market (Dec 24-27), and an FTLife and Hoegaarden soundwave Christmas tree.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!