This December, K11 Art Mall presents Musik11: Winter Sparks in partnership with local music power Daymaker Creatives and Tone Music. Over the span of five weeks, more than 20 emerging local artists and singer-songwriters will perform at K11 Art Mall Piazza, including local band Yellow!, singer-songwriter Ng Lam Fung, girl group Lolly Talk, J-pop-style girl group Otome Syndream, and more. There will also be a Tone Music Cover exhibition featuring album covers of nearly 200 shortlisted entries for the Tone Music Awards 2022. What's more, K11 Art Mall has also partnered up with various brands to bring a series of festivities that echo the musical theme, including pop-up stores, photo spots, a Christmas market (Dec 24-27), and an FTLife and Hoegaarden soundwave Christmas tree.