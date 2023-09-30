In honour of celebrating National Dumpling Day on September 26, selected vendors at dining destination Basehall 02 will be offering exclusive dumpling menus from September 25 to 30. Lai Chi Kok-based dumpling restaurant Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling will roll out with an all-new dumpling spread consisting of five new dumplings varieties ($55 for five pieces), available with fillings such as squid ink sauce and cuttlefish; beetroot sauce with mushrooms and vegetables; pumpkin sauce with shepherd’s purse and pork; spinach sauce with chives and pork; as well as spinach sauce with scallions and lamb. Chilli Fagara’s noodle concept, Hot & Meen, will provide diners with five different fiery chao shou, or Sichuan-style dumplings. Diners can enjoy chao shao flavours such as pork and vegetables ($83 for six pieces), Wagyu beef and Vietnamese herbs ($108 for six pieces), vegetarian-friendly fillings ($83 for six pieces), chicken ($83 for six pieces), and lamb and fennel ($103 for six pieces)
Aside from Basehall 02’s time-limited food offerings, the Dumpling Week promotion will also hold a charity pop-up shop for A Freaking Dumpling, a local ceramic brand founded by Kingsley Wong that crafts dumpling-shaped chopstick holders. For each dumpling-shaped ceramic chopstick holder sold, A Freaking Dumpling will donate six edible dumplings to local non-profit organisation Feeding Hong Kong, in order to feed those in need and to support the organisation’s charitable initiatives.