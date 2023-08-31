Time Out says

From now to August 31, NBA Hong Kong and Olympian City are launching 'NBA Summer Base', where basketball fans can immerse themselves in the world of NBA players at Olympian City. There are various photo spots for fans to snap pics, including the NBA 30 Teams Logo Wall, a Wilson NBA Basketball Wall, The Last Shot Photo Spot, and an NBA Logo Wall. S+ Rewards members can also use the mobile app to create personalised electronic jerseys and redeem an activity pass to get in on some hoop action at different experience zones, such as the NBA Draft, NBA Locker Room, Shooting Challenge, and the VR 3-point Challenge. Special NBA gifts or S Coupons are available for redemption with a designated number of e-stamps.