Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

New Attitude to Life ‧New Dimensions of the Harbourfront

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. Harbourfront Commission
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Harbourfront Commission
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Harbourfront Commission
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission have teamed up for 'New Attitude to Life‧New Dimensions of the Harbourfront' to welcome the summer with two installations – a four-meter-tall infinity hexagonal prism at the East Coast Park Precinct and three hexagonal interactive game zones at Belcher Bay Promenade featuring Nick the Robot. To promote the pet-friendly harbourfront spaces, a free workshop series will also be held at the Belcher Bay Promenade on July 29, where there will be professional dog trainers to share insights on dog training, tips for new dog owners, as well as obstacles games and activities for your furry pals.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.