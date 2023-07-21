Time Out says

The Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission have teamed up for 'New Attitude to Life‧New Dimensions of the Harbourfront' to welcome the summer with two installations – a four-meter-tall infinity hexagonal prism at the East Coast Park Precinct and three hexagonal interactive game zones at Belcher Bay Promenade featuring Nick the Robot. To promote the pet-friendly harbourfront spaces, a free workshop series will also be held at the Belcher Bay Promenade on July 29, where there will be professional dog trainers to share insights on dog training, tips for new dog owners, as well as obstacles games and activities for your furry pals.