New Town Plaza x LEGO Moove Academy

Things to do New Town Plaza , Sha Tin Until Sunday February 28 2021
New Town Plaza x Lego CNY decor
Photograph: Courtesy New Town Plaza

Welcome to the Moove Academy! New Town Plaza has partnered up with Lego to get Hongkongers up and active this CNY. Plenty of selfie spots await in all corners of the giant display, including a stamina station where you can get punching in the boxing ring, a strength station with hefty lego weights, and a yoga station to test your agility. After your 'workout' session, take a rest by the four-metre-tall lego wishing tree, before checking out various lego artworks on show. Time to get moo-ving!

Event website: https://www.newtownplaza.com.hk/
