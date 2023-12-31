New Year countdown party at sky100

Time Out says

Welcome the new year high above it all at Hong Kong’s highest observation deck, sky100. Located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and sitting sky-high at 393 metres above sea level, sky100 offers a bird's eye view of the firework display.

Join their countdown party on New Year’s Eve, which showcases an illuminated, star-shaped photo spot with over a hundred balloons. Let loose and dance the year away as live bands take the stage. Each entry ticket is priced at $698 and grants you access to the observation deck at night, a glass of sparkling wine, and a set of party favours and delectable snacks.

Book your tickets before spots run out!