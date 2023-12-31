Hong Kong
Timeout

New Year countdown party at sky100

  • Things to do
  • Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, Tsim Sha Tsui
sky100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100
Time Out says

Welcome the new year high above it all at Hong Kong’s highest observation deck, sky100. Located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and sitting sky-high at 393 metres above sea level, sky100 offers a bird's eye view of the firework display.

Join their countdown party on New Year’s Eve, which showcases an illuminated, star-shaped photo spot with over a hundred balloons. Let loose and dance the year away as live bands take the stage. Each entry ticket is priced at $698 and grants you access to the observation deck at night, a glass of sparkling wine, and a set of party favours and delectable snacks. 

Book your tickets before spots run out! 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100

Details

Event website:
sky100.com.hk/en/offers/2024-countdown-party/
Address:
Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
1 Austin Rd West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

