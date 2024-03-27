Hong Kong
Timeout

Nico de Soto’s guest shift at Woobar

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Woobar, West Kowloon
woobar nico de soto
Photograph: Courtesy W Hong Kong
Time Out says

W Hong Kong’s sophisticated bar Woobar invites influential French bartender Nico de Soto for a guest shift on March 27. The renowned mixologist is the founder of acclaimed cocktail bars around the world such as Wacky Wombat in London, Danico in Paris, as well as Mace in the United States. For one evening, attendees will get to savour a range of Nico’s unique cocktail creations, which take inspiration from local Hong Kong dishes and the rich flavours of Greek cuisine. Reserve your spots to Nico de Soto’s guest shift by contacting Woobar at 3717 2889 or by emailing woobar.hk@whotels.com.

Details

Address:
Woobar
Hong Kong

Dates and times

