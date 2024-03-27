Nico de Soto’s guest shift at Woobar

Time Out says

W Hong Kong’s sophisticated bar Woobar invites influential French bartender Nico de Soto for a guest shift on March 27. The renowned mixologist is the founder of acclaimed cocktail bars around the world such as Wacky Wombat in London, Danico in Paris, as well as Mace in the United States. For one evening, attendees will get to savour a range of Nico’s unique cocktail creations, which take inspiration from local Hong Kong dishes and the rich flavours of Greek cuisine. Reserve your spots to Nico de Soto’s guest shift by contacting Woobar at 3717 2889 or by emailing woobar.hk@whotels.com.