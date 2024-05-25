Night Brunch at Duddell's

Time Out says

Duddell’s will be presenting night brunches ($638 per person) on April 20 and May 25. Guests can visit the restaurant to indulge in all-you-can-eat dim sum like shrimp dumplings, Peking duck, hot and sour soup with seafood, and plenty more; as well as sip on free-flow juice and drinks. In the mood for some bubbles? The Chinese restaurant also provides beverage packages from $998 and up for Champagne from brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, and Krug.