Duddell’s will be presenting night brunches ($638 per person) on April 20 and May 25. Guests can visit the restaurant to indulge in all-you-can-eat dim sum like shrimp dumplings, Peking duck, hot and sour soup with seafood, and plenty more; as well as sip on free-flow juice and drinks. In the mood for some bubbles? The Chinese restaurant also provides beverage packages from $998 and up for Champagne from brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, and Krug.
Night Brunch at Duddell's
Details
- Address:
- Duddell’s
- 3/F, Shanghai Tang Mansion
- 1 Duddell St
- Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- info@duddells.co
Dates and times
