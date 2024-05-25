Hong Kong
Night Brunch at Duddell's

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Duddell’s, Central
duddell's dim sum
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's
Duddell’s will be presenting night brunches ($638 per person) on April 20 and May 25. Guests can visit the restaurant to indulge in all-you-can-eat dim sum like shrimp dumplings, Peking duck, hot and sour soup with seafood, and plenty more; as well as sip on free-flow juice and drinks. In the mood for some bubbles? The Chinese restaurant also provides beverage packages from $998 and up for Champagne from brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, and Krug. 

Address:
Duddell’s
3/F, Shanghai Tang Mansion
1 Duddell St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@duddells.co

