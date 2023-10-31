Nightmares & Porcelain Dreams at Maggie Choo’s Hong Kong

Time Out says

If the fact that Halloween lands on a weekday isn’t stopping you from partying the night away, then head to Maggie Choo’s Hong Kong on October 31 to join their Nightmares & Porcelain Dreams party. Tickets to the spooky soiree will provide you with one creepy cocktail of your choice – Porcelain, Picante, and the Black Plague – as well as live entertainment from contortionists, aerial acts, and sensual dancers who are sure to send shivers down your spine.