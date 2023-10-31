Hong Kong
Nightmares & Porcelain Dreams at Maggie Choo’s Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Maggie Choo’s, Central
Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Choo's Hong Kong
Time Out says

If the fact that Halloween lands on a weekday isn’t stopping you from partying the night away, then head to Maggie Choo’s Hong Kong on October 31 to join their Nightmares & Porcelain Dreams party. Tickets to the spooky soiree will provide you with one creepy cocktail of your choice – Porcelain, Picante, and the Black Plague – as well as live entertainment from contortionists, aerial acts, and sensual dancers who are sure to send shivers down your spine. 

Details

Address:
Maggie Choo’s
Shop 1 Ground Floor 1-13 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

