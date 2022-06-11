Time Out says

Nike is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress exhibition at K11 Musea. Taking visitors on a journey through Nike's lineage, the exhibition is divided into four thematic zones that look into the brand's past, present, and future; the evolution of its running footwear, which includes the original Moon Shoe that was released in 1972; Nike's history of sustainable innovation; as well as an Instagrammable Allure of Air tunnel showcasing the brand's Air design.

Alongside the displays, six local creatives have also repurposed Nike's manufacturing waste into stunning pieces of artwork with the theme of sustainable living. The art pieces are available for sale with all proceeds going towards New World Development's crowd-donation platform Share For Good. Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress is open to the public until June 11. Prior registration is required.