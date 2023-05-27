Niks Anuman's guest shift at Ozone

Time Out says

From May 26 to 27, award-winning Thai mixologist Niks Anuman will be holding a guest shift at Ozone in the Ritz Carlton. Aside from being the owner of Teens of Thailand (TOT), the country’s first gin bar, Niks and the TOT team are the recipients of Asia's Top 50 Bar. During his guest shift at Ozone, Niks will be behind the bar shaking up gin-based cocktails from Teens of Thailand’s menu, as well as serving unique drinks crafted especially for the occasion. Book your seats for Niks’ bar takeover at Ozone here.