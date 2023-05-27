Hong Kong
Niks Anuman's guest shift at Ozone

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Ozone, West Kowloon
Niks Anuman
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Catch this award-winning mixologist behind the bar at The Ritz-Carlton

From May 26 to 27, award-winning Thai mixologist Niks Anuman will be holding a guest shift at Ozone in the Ritz Carlton. Aside from being the owner of Teens of Thailand (TOT), the country’s first gin bar, Niks and the TOT team are the recipients of Asia's Top 50 Bar. During his guest shift at Ozone, Niks will be behind the bar shaking up gin-based cocktails from Teens of Thailand’s menu, as well as serving unique drinks crafted especially for the occasion. Book your seats for Niks’ bar takeover at Ozone here.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/ozonehkgkw/Ozone-Widget?venues=almascaviarbarhkgkw,cafe100hkgkw,cafe103hkgkw,ozonehkgkw,theloungebarhkgkw,tinlungheenhkgkw,toscadiangelohkgkw
Address:
Ozone
118/F, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Ozone
00:00Ozone
