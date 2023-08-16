Hong Kong
Timeout

Nina Mall x Nina Park – Primeval Forest

  • Things to do
  • Nina Mall, Tsuen Wan
From now until September 17, journey back to ancient times through sight, hearing, smell, and touch at Nina Mall's Primeval Forest. Start at the six-meter-tall giant inflatable mammoth at the outdoor piazza, then enter the Forest of Exploration with giant trees and soothing forest sounds. Play the interactive game to learn about ancient animals, before meeting the Friends of the Forest for selfies and walking down the Forest Corridor connecting Nina Mall 1 and 2. Don't miss the environmental workshops, which shoppers can take part in by spending a specified amount through electronic payment at Nina Mall. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Details

Address:
Nina Mall
8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

