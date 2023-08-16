Nina Mall x Nina Park – Primeval Forest

Time Out says

From now until September 17, journey back to ancient times through sight, hearing, smell, and touch at Nina Mall's Primeval Forest. Start at the six-meter-tall giant inflatable mammoth at the outdoor piazza, then enter the Forest of Exploration with giant trees and soothing forest sounds. Play the interactive game to learn about ancient animals, before meeting the Friends of the Forest for selfies and walking down the Forest Corridor connecting Nina Mall 1 and 2. Don't miss the environmental workshops, which shoppers can take part in by spending a specified amount through electronic payment at Nina Mall. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.