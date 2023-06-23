Hong Kong
Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2023 Talent Hunt

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Ocean Park Hong Kong Halloween Fest 2023 Talent Hunt
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong
Want to get paid to scare the living daylights out of people? Here's your chance. Ocean Park is currently seeking 1,200 talented individuals to participate in this year's Halloween Fest, regardless of whether you're a seasoned performer or a complete newbie. As long as you have the enthusiasm and ability to give people goosebumps, you're in.

If performing isn't your thing, don't worry – there are plenty of opportunities to get involved behind the scenes. Positions are available for performer escorts, technicians, food and beverage servers, and retail staff, meaning you can help keep visitors fueled with fear and excitement. What's more, flexible scheduling means that you can unleash your inner ghoul no matter what your schedule looks like, whether you're a showbiz professional, a 9-to-5 worker, a student, or anything in between.

To apply online, head to reurl.cc/RvGev6 and submit your application before June 23. If you're selected, you'll be invited to auditions taking place from late June to July. You can also head to the talent hunt event on June 17 and 18 at the UG2 Atrium at The One in Tsim Sha Tsui, where you'll have the chance to pick up tricks of the trade from experienced coaches to make sure you can ace your auditions, watch make-up demonstrations and thrilling dance performances from the Park's experienced crew, and much more.

Details

Event website:
www.oceanpark.com.hk/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

