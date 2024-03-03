Ocean Park Lunar Fiesta 2024

Time Out says

Ocean Park has lots up its sleeves this CNY. Prepare for an immersive experience with the new regular attractions, Neon Lights Up Old Hong Kong and All Star Jam, along with a range of delightful festivities to keep you engaged and entertained.

Start the year with vibrant drumbeats at Waterfront Plaza, where a majestic golden dragon will soar above the nearly five-meter-tall Fortune Dragon Drums, symbolising hopes for a remarkable year ahead. Join in the auspicious drumming to spread goodwill and send wishes of prosperity. Throughout the Ocean Park Lunar Fiesta, visitors can also enjoy traditional highlights like meeting the God of Fortune, the Roaring Dragon Dance, and the Luck of Lions Dance.

Don't miss limited edition merch such as the Lion Dancing Panda Shoulder Plush, the adorable Heart Hugging Hedgehog – just in time for Valentine's Day – and other exclusive festive game plushies.