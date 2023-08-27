Ocean Park Summer Splash

Time Out says

Get ready for an unforgettable summer as Ocean Park's Summer Splash returns with a fun emoji twist. From July 8 to August 27, dive into a vibrant world where emojis have come to life and head over to the Applause Pavilion's water gun combat zone for epic water-gun fights; dance the day away at the foam party with live DJ performances; capture fun moments with over three-meter-tall inflatable emoji balls at Waterfront Plaza; and let the little ones run wild at the kids' water playground with mist-spraying arches, water fountains, and more. If you don't want to miss out on all the fun, be sure to take advantage of Ocean Park's Summer Fun Ticket and the InFunity Entry Pass, which allows unlimited access to the Park from now to September 30. Get your tickets now and dive into the excitement!