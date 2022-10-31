Time Out says

Ocean Park’s annual Halloween Fest is here! Turning into the largest haunting ground in Hong Kong, the park invites brave souls around town to travel across time and space with a hell load of exhilarating immersive experiences.

This year, be prepared to meet aliens and run for survival at Space Wrecked, and gear up to defeat the almighty demon in the Ruins of the Damned battlefield. Then, make your way through the Mausoleum of Madness, where you'll have to keep an eye out for deadly pitfalls and hidden traps; and be sure not to touch any of the strange dolls when you enter The House of Wraith Puppet, where vengeful spirits that suffered from a series of deadly misfortunes will try to trap you inside forever! Ocean Park is also taking things to the virtual realm this year by teaming up with Adventure in Reality (AiR) for its first-ever series of Halloween virtual games. Simply download the AiR app from the App Store or Google Play and you can dive into the Halloween Parkaverse no matter where you are.

Aside from these freaky activities, Ocean Park also has plenty of family-friendly experiences on offer, such as the Laughing Ghost Camp, where kids can create their own spooky looks, and the Darkness Invasion evening dance party, featuring video game characters, ghosts, and spirits from different dimensions. Also, don't forget to take pics with the Pumpkin Monster and his Jack O’Lantern followers at the Summit Plaza – if you dare.

The Ocean Park x AXA Halloween Fest 2022 daytime experience is available from now to Oct 31 (except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, excluding Oct 4). The full day and night experience featuring all shows and performances will be available on Oct 14 to 16, Oct 21 to 23, and Oct 28 to 31.