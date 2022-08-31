Ocean Park x Mr. Men Little Miss Unique Summer Party

Time Out says

Join Mr. Men Little Miss and their friend Bling Bling at Ocean Park as they throw the ultimate summer bash. Take part in the Mr. Men Little Miss x JC A - Connect: Treasure Hunters to seek out over a dozen Mr. Men Little Miss characters hiding all over Ocean Park and redeem prizes with your stickers; get to know more about the adventures of different characters and join the Mr. Men Little Miss x JC A - Connect: Story Time on Sundays; head to the Waterfront Plaza and find your way out of Little Miss Hug-and-Seek’s maze challenge; or join in on active games at the Mr. Men Little Miss Adventure Playground, Giant Kickoff, or Basketball Connect 4. There are loads more fun to be had with the adorable characters at the park, and if you get your tickets at the Park’s official website, don't forget to enter the coupon code “summerfun” to enjoy a 10 percent discount.