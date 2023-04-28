Time Out says

While board game cafes are fun for patrons of all ages, adults who visit Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can have extra fun by ordering a range of classic cocktails while playing games. After spendining a minimum of $118, customers at Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can play board games for five hours. Aside from your usual board games like Monopoly, Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe also has novelty games such as mini sets of mahjong.