While board game cafes are fun for patrons of all ages, adults who visit Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can have extra fun by ordering a range of classic cocktails while playing games. After spendining a minimum of $118, customers at Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe can play board games for five hours. Aside from your usual board games like Monopoly, Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe also has novelty games such as mini sets of mahjong.
Odd Boardgame Bar and Cafe
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 12/F, Hanway Commercial Center, 36 Dundas Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9497 5070
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 4.30pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10pm
