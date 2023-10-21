Hong Kong
Oktoberfest at Frites

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Frites Belgium on Tap (Causeway Bay), Causeway Bay
frites oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Frites
Time Out says

This October, Frites will hold exciting Oktoberfest celebrations for two consecutive Saturdays. On October 14, head to the German restaurant’s Central location to enjoy Lowenbrau steins and barrels to your heart’s (and liver’s) content, and gorge on authentic German delicacies like Bavarian roast chicken, wurst with sauerkraut, and mountainous pretzel towers. During the celebrations, Frites will also provide thrilling challenges such as yodelling contests, stein-pong, and beer-downing. If you can’t make it to that date, Frites will repeat the festivities on the following Saturday at their Causeway Bay location. Save your spots and find more details about the Oktoberfest celebrations on Frites’ website.

Details

Dates and times

