Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

On the Lawn series

  • Things to do
  • AIA Vitality Park, Central
  • Recommended
  1. On the Lawn
    Photograph: Courtesy On the Lawn
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. On the Lawn
    Photograph: Courtesy On the Lawn
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. On the Lawn
    Photograph: Courtesy On the Lawn
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

From the creators of The Grounds and The Lawn Club, the 'On the Lawn' series is bringing three unique events for city dwellers to chill out and recharge amid the city buzz this April.

On April 22 and 23, Rosé on the Lawn is a glamorous picnic party where guests can sip and savour over 20 rosé wines expertly paired with a spread of gourmet bites and sweet treats. But if you're just looking for laughs and giggles, check out Jokerz on the Lawn (April 27), an outdoor comedy night featuring extended headline sets from Hong Kong's best comedians.

Last but not least, bid the month a slurry goodbye at Beers & Friends on the Lawn presented by Young Master (April 29 and 30), where revellers are invited to try over 30 craft beer offering handcrafted by Young Master and other leading breweries from Hong Kong and overseas. A limited quantity of Super Early Bird tickets are now on sale, so bag yourself one and don't miss out!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
AIA Vitality Park
Hong Kong Observation Wheel
8 Lung Wo Road, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!