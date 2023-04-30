Time Out says

From the creators of The Grounds and The Lawn Club, the 'On the Lawn' series is bringing three unique events for city dwellers to chill out and recharge amid the city buzz this April.

On April 22 and 23, Rosé on the Lawn is a glamorous picnic party where guests can sip and savour over 20 rosé wines expertly paired with a spread of gourmet bites and sweet treats. But if you're just looking for laughs and giggles, check out Jokerz on the Lawn (April 27), an outdoor comedy night featuring extended headline sets from Hong Kong's best comedians.

Last but not least, bid the month a slurry goodbye at Beers & Friends on the Lawn presented by Young Master (April 29 and 30), where revellers are invited to try over 30 craft beer offering handcrafted by Young Master and other leading breweries from Hong Kong and overseas. A limited quantity of Super Early Bird tickets are now on sale, so bag yourself one and don't miss out!