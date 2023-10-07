One Ok Rock Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023 in Hong Kong

Time Out says

After their previous visit in 2018 (and a sadly cancelled concert in 2020 that left many fans hanging), Japanese rock band One Ok Rock will finally be returning to Hong Kong on October 7 to rock out by the Central Harbourfront. The band first gained international recognition with their 2015 album 35xxxv, after which the group started going on tour around the world. Since then, the band has collaborated with pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne, toured North America with pop band 5 Seconds of Summer, and has also been the supporting act for the Asian leg of Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour. Tickets will go on sale for the general public from June 23, while Citi credit card holders and Live Nation members will have access to priority booking from June 19 to 20 and on June 21, respectively.