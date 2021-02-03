Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right 'OP'laycation at OP Mall

Things to do OP Mall , Tsuen Wan Until Sunday February 28 2021
OP Mall CNY
Photograph: Courtesy OP Mall

Greet the Lunar New Year with an awesome beginning at OP Mall in Tsuen Wan! Make a wish under the Blushing Wishing Tree and take selfies with Amabie, a mythical Japanese mermaid with a bird-like beak that symbolises luck. While you're there, be sure to take advantage of the Japanese and Korean Shop & Dine Festival, where visitors can enjoy complimentary delicacies from 10 selected dining merchants when they spend $300 or above with electronic payment at OP Mall. 

Event website: http://www.facebook.com/opmallhk
Venue name: OP Mall
Address: 100 Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

