'OP'laycation at OP Mall

Greet the Lunar New Year with an awesome beginning at OP Mall in Tsuen Wan! Make a wish under the Blushing Wishing Tree and take selfies with Amabie, a mythical Japanese mermaid with a bird-like beak that symbolises luck. While you're there, be sure to take advantage of the Japanese and Korean Shop & Dine Festival, where visitors can enjoy complimentary delicacies from 10 selected dining merchants when they spend $300 or above with electronic payment at OP Mall.