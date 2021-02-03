'OP'laycation at OP Mall
Time Out says
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.
Greet the Lunar New Year with an awesome beginning at OP Mall in Tsuen Wan! Make a wish under the Blushing Wishing Tree and take selfies with Amabie, a mythical Japanese mermaid with a bird-like beak that symbolises luck. While you're there, be sure to take advantage of the Japanese and Korean Shop & Dine Festival, where visitors can enjoy complimentary delicacies from 10 selected dining merchants when they spend $300 or above with electronic payment at OP Mall.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.facebook.com/opmallhk
|Venue name:
|OP Mall
|Address:
|
100 Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong