Orient Express is coming to town at IFC Mall

This Christmas, IFC Mall is collaborating with the legendary Orient Express – the first transcontinental train in Europe to travel from Paris to Constantinople (Istanbul) back in 1883 – to transport every visitor to a world of wonder and festivity. Grab yourself a train ticket and head inside the 'Grand Central Station', before stepping aboard the iconic midnight blue train carriage to discover the fascinating heritage of Orient Express through valuable artefacts, vintage displays, and historical documents. From past to present, East to West, visitors will be whisked away on an unforgettable railroad journey this winter.