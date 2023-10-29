Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Outdoor Oktoberfest Fiesta at Le Méridien Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Le Meridien Cyberport, Pok Fu Lam
okotoberfest le meridien
Photograph: Courtesy Le Méridien Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

If lounging by the pool as you feast on German treats sounds like your type of fun, Le Méridien Hong Kong will be holding a poolside outdoor Oktoberfest fiesta on October 29. Attendees will get to sip on free-flow chilled Edinger beer while stuffing their faces with a wide variety of German delicacies such as cold cuts, sugar-baked ham, grilled sausages, and a selection of authentic desserts. If you need a break from all the food and beer, the fiesta will also feature music from live band performances and DJs as well as other entertainment. Book your tables on Le Méridien Hong Kong’s website and find the full Oktoberfest menu here

Details

Address:
Le Meridien Cyberport
Cyberport 1
100 Cyberport Rd
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.