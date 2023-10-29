Outdoor Oktoberfest Fiesta at Le Méridien Hong Kong

Time Out says

If lounging by the pool as you feast on German treats sounds like your type of fun, Le Méridien Hong Kong will be holding a poolside outdoor Oktoberfest fiesta on October 29. Attendees will get to sip on free-flow chilled Edinger beer while stuffing their faces with a wide variety of German delicacies such as cold cuts, sugar-baked ham, grilled sausages, and a selection of authentic desserts. If you need a break from all the food and beer, the fiesta will also feature music from live band performances and DJs as well as other entertainment. Book your tables on Le Méridien Hong Kong’s website and find the full Oktoberfest menu here.