The Namco Sportainment Arena has joined hands with Tamashi Nations to bring Pac-Man High Score Mania, an exciting themed adventure featuring everyone’s favourite ghost-eating video game character Pac-Man!

From now until July 18, head to the arena – which will be dressed head to toe in Pac-Man deco – and put your muscles to work with games like Jumbo Bowling and knock over giant bowling pins, Basket 4, a Connect Four basketball game, Shockball, where opponents have to compete and knock each other into a foam pit with a giant swinging ball, and many more. You can also take part in different games at the arena or online via Facebook and get your hands on everything from tote bags to cash coupons. Best of all, you’ll get to see Pac-Man himself making a surprise appearance at the arena on the weekends too! If you're looking for some active indoor fun, this is the place to be.