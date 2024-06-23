In celebration of the Day of the Seafarer (which lands on June 25), the Hong Kong Maritime Museum is offering free admission to the public for one day only on June 23! Visitors can enjoy a series of activities – including docent tours, game booths, marine movie screenings, self-portrait workshops, storytelling, treasure hunts for kids, and much more – while learning more about the industry and maritime history in Hong Kong. No registration is required to join in on the activities, but do note that some will have specific timeslots, so be sure to visit the museum's official website for more details.