Pacific Place x White Rabbit CNY display and pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • Pacific Place, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Pacific Place
    Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Place
  2. Pacific Place
    Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Place
Time Out says

Pacific Place is collaborating with candy brand White Rabbit this CNY to bring an exclusive pop-up store, offering visitors an array of White Rabbit candy flavours – including the debut of its mango flavour in Hong Kong – as well as limited White Rabbit-themed merchandise. Visitors can also stop by the contemporary Chinese landscape installation, where you'll find adorable rabbits in the Rabbit Garden filled with lush greenery and peachy blossoms set in a pink and red colour palette. Be sure to take advantage of PP's exciting shopping rewards to get your hands on the elegantly designed red packet incorporating a 3D design with White Rabbits and floral illustrations.

Details

Address:
Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.pacificplace.com.hk

Dates and times

