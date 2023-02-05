Pacific Place x White Rabbit CNY display and pop-up store

Time Out says

Pacific Place is collaborating with candy brand White Rabbit this CNY to bring an exclusive pop-up store, offering visitors an array of White Rabbit candy flavours – including the debut of its mango flavour in Hong Kong – as well as limited White Rabbit-themed merchandise. Visitors can also stop by the contemporary Chinese landscape installation, where you'll find adorable rabbits in the Rabbit Garden filled with lush greenery and peachy blossoms set in a pink and red colour palette. Be sure to take advantage of PP's exciting shopping rewards to get your hands on the elegantly designed red packet incorporating a 3D design with White Rabbits and floral illustrations.