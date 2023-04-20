Hong Kong
Timeout

Partial Solar Eclipse 2023

  Things to do
  Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  Recommended
Partial Solar Eclipse Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
Time Out says

Calling all astronomy enthusiasts – mark your calendars for April 20 next week as a rare partial solar eclipse will be visible in Hong Kong! The eclipse will begin at around 12.30pm (the time may vary by a few minutes depending on your location in the city) and will cover two to three percent of the sun's diameter. During the eclipse, the Sun will be at a higher altitude in Hong Kong, making it ideal to view from unobstructed locations facing southwest – east Kowloon and east Hong Kong Island will be particularly great spots for a more noticeable obscuration.

Remember, never look directly at the Sun with your naked eye or through a telescope as it can cause severe eye damage or even blindness. For a safe way to observe the eclipse, you can project it onto a white cardboard using a pinhole device (click here for instructions), or simply watch the live stream below from the Hong Kong Space Museum.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

