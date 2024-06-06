Hong Kong
Paul Lafayet crème brûlée festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. paul lafayet creme brulee
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lafayet
  2. paul lafayet creme brulee
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lafayet
Delight in decadent French desserts at unbeatable prices

French patisserie brand Paul Lafayet is celebrating its eighth annual crème brûlée festival. From June 4 to 6, the patisserie will be rolling out a set of 10 crème brûlée discount vouchers (originally valued at $500) for just half the price! This means that customers will get twice the amount of their signature dessert for their original prices with one crème brûlée for $25 only. 

In honour of the crème brûlée festival’s eighth anniversary, Paul Lafayet has partnered with French illustrator Jennifer Bouron to transform their signature desserts into an adorable mascot named Brû Brû. With every purchase of two voucher sets, customers will receive a complimentary Brû Brû plush toy keychain valued at $158; or a giant Brû Brû plush toy cushion valued at $438 with every eight sets of vouchers. Get them now at all Paul Lafayet locations across Hong Kong and on their official website.

Along with these exciting deals, four Brû Brû buses in Paul Lafayet’s signature turquoise colour will be cruising around town to promote the crème brûlée festival – hop on Citybus routes 5B, 2, 101, 104, or 112 to catch Brû Brû in action!

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/44NPpOB
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

