Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play Hong Kong Exhibition

Peppa Pig is coming to town! Recreating the entire world of Peppa Pig into larger-than-life 3D sceneries, the Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play exhibition features a string of family-friendly activities for all. From crawling around in the soft play area to jumping into mud puddles in the countryside, your little ones can hop, skip, and jump around as they try to find the keys to happiness with Peppa and her family. There will also be various themed interactive games as well as a lovely meet and greet with Peppa and George! Tickets are already on sale with limited early bird offers of up to 20 percent off (available until December 31), so don't miss out and grab yours now!