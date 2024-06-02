Time Out says

Experience a series of top-notch performing arts programmes entirely for free across three Sundays, presented by young, local talents spanning music, theatre, dance, contemporary circus, and more.

A cappella group Boonfaysau will perform both arranged and original works, while the La P en V Innovative Dance Platform will present three pieces themed after emotional experiences such as serendipity and déjà vu. There will also be a theatre performance on classical notion of being a xiake knight, as well as a blend of contemporary dance and martial arts, tricking, parkour, capoeira, and live beatboxing by an award-winning Hong Kong dance and circus troupe. Apart from those core programmes, the Performing Arts Fun Day will also include activities like mentalist magic shows, a theatre piece about acclaimed singer Teresa Teng, and a Cantonese opera workshop.

The Performing Arts Fun Day will be held at the Sha Tin Town Hall, the Tuen Mun Town Hall, and the Tsuen Wan Town Hall on May 12, May 19, and June 2, respectively. Admission to all programmes are free on a first-come-first-served basis.