Hong Kong
Performing Arts Fun Day 2024

  • Things to do, Performances
  • Tuen Mun Town Hall, Tuen Mun
Performing Arts Fun Day 2024
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD
Time Out says

Enjoy performances by local talents for free all day long

Experience a series of top-notch performing arts programmes entirely for free across three Sundays, presented by young, local talents spanning music, theatre, dance, contemporary circus, and more.

A cappella group Boonfaysau will perform both arranged and original works, while the La P en V Innovative Dance Platform will present three pieces themed after emotional experiences such as serendipity and déjà vu. There will also be a theatre performance on classical notion of being a xiake knight, as well as a blend of contemporary dance and martial arts, tricking, parkour, capoeira, and live beatboxing by an award-winning Hong Kong dance and circus troupe. Apart from those core programmes, the Performing Arts Fun Day will also include activities like mentalist magic shows, a theatre piece about acclaimed singer Teresa Teng, and a Cantonese opera workshop. 

The Performing Arts Fun Day will be held at the Sha Tin Town Hall, the Tuen Mun Town Hall, and the Tsuen Wan Town Hall on May 12, May 19, and June 2, respectively. Admission to all programmes are free on a first-come-first-served basis.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Tuen Mun Town Hall
3 Tuen Hi Rd
Tuen Mun
Hong Kong

Dates and times

