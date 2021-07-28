Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Perfume Workshop: Le parfum de Paris

Perfume Workshop: Le parfum de Paris

Things to do Alliance Francaise , Jordan Wednesday July 28 2021
Recommended
Alliance Française de Hong Kong
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong
Alliance Française de Hong Kong
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong
Alliance Française de Hong Kong
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong

Time Out says

What is Paris to you? The city of love? A place of memories? Travel to Paris through the scent of perfume at the Perfume Workshop: Le parfum de Paris. Held at Alliance Francaise's Jordan Centre on July 28, the workshop will allow participants to create their own flacon (flask) of 30ml Paris perfume with the guidance of a perfume designer from Hong Kong-based perfume and accessories brand x.Gyroscope.

With all of their designs inspired by nature, x.Gyroscope aspires to paint and create an immersive scenario through scent. Take the Paris perfume as an example, which uses the sweet and soothing scent of pear and rose as the main ingredient to evoke a sense of being in Paris – gazing at the Eiffel Tower, strolling along the street with romance, and basking in the sweet scent of dessert in the air. Replicate this romantic feeling and bag yourself a seat at the workshop to create your very own Paris perfume.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong

Details
Event website: https://www.afhongkong.org/en/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Alliance Francaise
Address: G/F-3/F, 52 Jordan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong

Price: $550 (30 percent off for AF members)

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers