What is Paris to you? The city of love? A place of memories? Travel to Paris through the scent of perfume at the Perfume Workshop: Le parfum de Paris. Held at Alliance Francaise's Jordan Centre on July 28, the workshop will allow participants to create their own flacon (flask) of 30ml Paris perfume with the guidance of a perfume designer from Hong Kong-based perfume and accessories brand x.Gyroscope.

With all of their designs inspired by nature, x.Gyroscope aspires to paint and create an immersive scenario through scent. Take the Paris perfume as an example, which uses the sweet and soothing scent of pear and rose as the main ingredient to evoke a sense of being in Paris – gazing at the Eiffel Tower, strolling along the street with romance, and basking in the sweet scent of dessert in the air. Replicate this romantic feeling and bag yourself a seat at the workshop to create your very own Paris perfume.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong