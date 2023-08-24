Perseids meteor shower 2023

Time Out says

One of the most exciting astrological events of the year has got to be the Perseid meteor shower – in which up to 100 meteors are visible to the naked eye. You can observe the meteor shower from July 17 to August 24, but it's best to try your luck on August 13 as the meteor shower will peak at around 3pm to 10pm. The Hong Kong Space Museum's suggested observation period is between 10pm on August 13 and 5am on August 14; viewing conditions will be favourable.

If you want the best view possible, find somewhere dark away from the city's light pollution and take a look at our stargazing guide to enjoy the wonders of the cosmos.