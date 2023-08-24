Hong Kong
Perseids meteor shower Hong Kong 2023

美國 West Virginia 英仙座流星雨， 2021年
Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls | Flickr
One of the most exciting astrological events of the year has got to be the Perseid meteor shower. According to the Hong Kong Space Museum, you can observe the meteor shower from July 17 to August 24; but it's best to try your luck on August 13 as the meteor shower will peak at around 3pm to 10pm with up to 100 meteors visible to the naked eye. The Hong Kong Space Museum's suggested observation period is between 10pm on August 13 and 5am on August 14 (viewing condition is said to be favourable).

For the best view possible, find somewhere open and dark away from the city's light pollution. But if you feel like enjoying the wonders of the cosmos at home, be sure to catch the live stream of the Perseid meteor shower on August 13 from 9pm to 11pm.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

