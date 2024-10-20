Pici is returning with the fourth edition of their annual Pasta Run on October 20. This year, participants can choose between a 5km or a 10km course, which will start from two locations across town at different times. Those who choose the 10km run will need to check in at Pici’s Kennedy Town location at 8.30am, before getting moving by 9.30am. Alternatively, participants opting for the 5km run will need to check in at Harbour Fun Restaurant & Bar by Wan Chai Harbourfront at 9am before heading off at 10am. Both courses will conclude at Pici’s branch at Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay, where a finish line full of free pasta will be waiting for you.



All participants who cross the finish line will receive a medal and Pici goodies. What’s more, the best-dressed teams will be eligible to win additional exciting prizes! Applications for the Pici Pasta Run are now open, and early registrations cost $200 per person from now until October 6, whereas normal registration will cost $250 per person from October 7 to October 20. All registration fees will be donated to Mind HK, a local charity that promotes improving and understanding mental health awareness in Hong Kong.

Register your entry for Pasta Run here and find out more information about the run on Pici’s website.