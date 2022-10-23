Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pici returns with their charity Pasta Run on October 23

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Pici (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
  1. pici charity run
    Photograph: Courtesy Pici
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Pici Pasta Run
    Photograph: Courtesy Pici
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. pici charity run
    Photograph: Courtesy Pici
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Run past-a competition with your friends!

Pici’s charity Pasta Run is returning on October 23. Gather your friends in a team of four, put on your most outrageous costumes, and get running across town for a good cause. 

Aside from warming up before your run, also warm your stomach with a plate of morning pasta before you head off on the run. Starting from Pici’s first location on 16 St Francis Yard in Wan Chai, the run leads you through Hong Kong Island and ends at Pici’s newest location in Taikoo Place at Lincoln House, where a finish line full of desserts, drinks and more will be there to greet you. To accommodate a socially distanced run, participants will be divided into three separate times – 8.30am, 9.30am, and 10.30am.

Prizes will be awarded to three teams with the most creative costumes, but every registered participant will get to take home limited-edition memorabilia. The run costs $250 per person, and all proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Mind HK, a local charity that promotes improving and understanding mental health awareness in Hong Kong.

Sign up with your team of four here and find out more information on Pici’s website.

Details

Event website:
pici.hk/pasta-run/
Address:
Pici (Wan Chai)
16 St Francis Yard
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@pici.hk

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.