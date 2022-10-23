Pici returns with their charity Pasta Run on October 23

Time Out says

Pici’s charity Pasta Run is returning on October 23. Gather your friends in a team of four, put on your most outrageous costumes, and get running across town for a good cause.

Aside from warming up before your run, also warm your stomach with a plate of morning pasta before you head off on the run. Starting from Pici’s first location on 16 St Francis Yard in Wan Chai, the run leads you through Hong Kong Island and ends at Pici’s newest location in Taikoo Place at Lincoln House, where a finish line full of desserts, drinks and more will be there to greet you. To accommodate a socially distanced run, participants will be divided into three separate times – 8.30am, 9.30am, and 10.30am.

Prizes will be awarded to three teams with the most creative costumes, but every registered participant will get to take home limited-edition memorabilia. The run costs $250 per person, and all proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Mind HK, a local charity that promotes improving and understanding mental health awareness in Hong Kong.



Sign up with your team of four here and find out more information on Pici’s website.