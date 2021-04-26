Get ready for a cosmic feast for the eyes as a pink supermoon appears in the sky this April! What is a supermoon, you ask? A term coined by astrologer Richar Nolle in 1979, a supermoon is a full or new moon that occurs when it is also at its closest point to Earth, making it appear much larger and brighter. Though it is called the pink supermoon, unfortunately, it won’t actually look pink (Boo!) In fact, a full moon in April is called Pink Moon not because of its colour, but because it is named after the pink creeping phlox plant that blossoms around this time in the States.

According to NASA, the first supermoon of 2021 is set to be at peak illumination on April 27 (11.32am). While we’re unsure how visible the supermoon will be during daytime, NASA also stated that the Moon will appear full for about three days around this time. So either way, it’s still a great excuse for you to head out to a perfect stargazing spot, or a restaurant with epic views or outdoor seating and catch the supermoon in action!