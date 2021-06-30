Pixar Fest at Harbour City

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pixar, Harbour City is teaming up with Disney and Pixar for a mega Pixar Fest this summer! Special scenes and sets from a selection of 12 classic Disney and Pixar movies, including Toy Story, Monsters University, Inside Out, Soul, Finding Dory, Incredibles, and many more, will be recreated and placed around the mall for everyone to get snap-happy. And don’t miss the installation of the iconic Pixar Ball and Lamp, which is said to be the same size as that in its headquarters in California – set up at the Ocean Terminal Deck. What's more, there will be a series of interactive on-ground activities and online games available so you can go on an animated adventure even if you're just in your PJs!