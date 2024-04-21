Time Out says

Immerse yourself in a world of colours as Harbour City invites renowned French artist Camille Walala for 'Planet Walala @ Harbour City', a vibrant public art show featuring two large-scale public installations and a solo art exhibition.

Highlights include the first-ever Hong Kong City Sign titled 'Now You See It Now You Don't', a permanent artistic landmark that stands 6.5 meters wide and 3 meters tall. The sign, located at Ocean Terminal Deck, echoes the unique silhouette of our city and uses blue – inspired by the harbour – as its primary tone. Adjacent to the sign is an outdoor maze called 'A-Maze'. Spanning an impressive 3,500sq ft, this interactive installation features various seatings scattered throughout, allowing you to take a moment to reflect and get lost in the vibrant surroundings.

To complement the installations, Camille Walala will host her first solo art exhibition 'Metropolis' at Gallery by the Harbour, where you will have the chance to see up close the artist's charming use of bold colours and playful geometric patterns.

From March 21 to April 21, Harbour City will also organise an array of thrilling activities to engage visitors of all ages – stay tuned for more details coming your way very soon!