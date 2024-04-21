Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Planet Walala @ Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Camille Walala, Harbour City, Planet Walala
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City/Camille WalalaThrowing Shade (2023) by Camille Walala; Concentrical Festival in Logroño, Spain
Advertising

Time Out says

Immerse yourself in a world of colours as Harbour City invites renowned French artist Camille Walala for 'Planet Walala @ Harbour City', a vibrant public art show featuring two large-scale public installations and a solo art exhibition. 

Highlights include the first-ever Hong Kong City Sign titled 'Now You See It Now You Don't',  a permanent artistic landmark that stands 6.5 meters wide and 3 meters tall. The sign, located at Ocean Terminal Deck, echoes the unique silhouette of our city and uses blue – inspired by the harbour – as its primary tone. Adjacent to the sign is an outdoor maze called 'A-Maze'. Spanning an impressive 3,500sq ft, this interactive installation features various seatings scattered throughout, allowing you to take a moment to reflect and get lost in the vibrant surroundings.

To complement the installations, Camille Walala will host her first solo art exhibition 'Metropolis' at Gallery by the Harbour, where you will have the chance to see up close the artist's charming use of bold colours and playful geometric patterns.

From March 21 to April 21, Harbour City will also organise an array of thrilling activities to engage visitors of all ages – stay tuned for more details coming your way very soon!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/
Address:
Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.