Another one of the city's many conservation projects, the former Police Married Quarters has been revitalised as a centre for all things creative and design-based. An exciting mix of creative enterprises can be found at PMQ, where old residential units have been converted into small boutiques selling handmade products – ranging from jewellery to homeware goods – as well as design studios and art spaces. Pop-ups, markets, art festivals, and festive happenings are also common occurrences at PMQ.