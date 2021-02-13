PMQ Chinese New Year 2021

From now until February 16, pay a visit to PMQ and catch the colourful display of dancing lions. Made by homegrown design house Stickyline, the display shows off the wonderfully intricate process of paper engineering and the art of origami. The vibrant installations, located at the courtyard of PMQ, will make for the perfect backdrop for a festive pic on the 'gram. Aside from getting busy with your camera, visitors can also get crafty and make their own origami CNY mandarin. All you have to do is follow @pmqhkdesign and @stickyline on Instagram, and you can redeem a special CNY-themed mandarin paper art set (available while stocks last) for some DIY fun at home!